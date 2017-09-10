Glen Allen man dies in Hanover County motorcycle wreck

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle that left one dead.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Mountain Road at about 11:38 a.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation showed that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Mountain Road when the driver accidentally skidded while braking. He was thrown off the bike and into oncoming traffic, causing him to be hit by a 2015 Mazda that was heading eastbound on the roadway.

Deputies said that James Edward Contreras, 51, of Glen Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigators are still working to collect information to determine what caused Contreras to brake, no charges are expected to be filed.

In a release, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department wished their condolences to Contreras’ family.

