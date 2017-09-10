Man charged in fatal shooting of 26-year-old in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man in connection with the overnight shooting of a woman in Fredericksburg.

Police said they arrested Cortez Mills Sunday evening and have charged him with second-degree murder. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond in relation to a shooting that happened Saturday night in Fredericksburg.

Police said they were called to the scene of the shooting in the 300 block of Palmer Street at 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle which had driven into a pole. When officers approached the vehicle, they found a woman in the driver’s seat dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Antoinette Anne Beverly, 26, of Milford, Virginia.

