ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation holds annual ‘Kourageous Kids’ event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One to two kids are diagnosed with cancer each week in Central Virginia. On Sunday night, 16 of them were the stars of a picture perfect event.

It took place at the Children’s Museum of Richmond. It was ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation‘s annual Kourageous Kids event.



“Making life better for children with cancer is our mission,” said Josh Kugelman, president of the board of directors for ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The event is in its 16th year. That means 16 pediatric cancer patients or survivors got invites.

The children were photographed by Commonwealth Photography. The images were unveiled at the event.

The Vaughns were one family in attendance. Their daughter, 5-year-old Rosalie, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2016.

“The first year was pretty rough. She went through what you would typically think a cancer patient would go through — lost the hair, very little energy,” said her father, Bo Vaughn. “But that was kind of the beauty of it all. Despite all the horrors of going through it, we learned a lot about a child’s strength.”

Rosalie’s mother, Amanda, said she’s energetic now.

“She’s an outgoing girl,” she said. “She loves princesses.”

In her professional photo, Rosalie is decked out in a princess gown and tiara.

“It’s awesome,” said Rosalie.

The description under Rosalie’s photos reveals some of her other interests — fairies, unicorns, bubbles and chasing frogs.

The other Kourageous Kids got to check out the museum, get their faces painted and ride a merry-go-round.

The images from their photo shoots will be on display to the community.

“From here it will then go down to the James Center and be in the lobby there where it’s exhibited and from there it will go down to the Children’s Pavilion where it will live thereafter,” said Kugelman.

ASK started its Kourageous Kids exhibit in 2002 to raise awareness about childhood cancer and recognize the brave children battling the disease here in our community. The exhibit is put on display every September in conjunction with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Since the exhibit’s inception, over 210 children have been photographed by Commonwealth Photography.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.