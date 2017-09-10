40-year-old man dies in Louisa County single-vehicle crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County that happened late Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 5400 block of Byrd Mill Road when a Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the road and into a tree.

The driver, Jason L. Riner, 40, of Louisa, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

