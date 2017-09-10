4 people dead in two fatal shootings in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating two fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning leaving 4 people dead in Gilpin Court.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of St. Paul’s Street around 4:30am for a report of gunfire. Once on scene there were directed to an apartment where they found the bodies of 3 adults, all had been shot.

While officers were attending the first shooting, about an hour later they heard gunfire close-by.

Police responded to the 100 block of Federal Street, where they found a body of an adult man who was shot lying on the ground outside of an apartment building.

Richmond police has not gotten any information to connect the two shootings.

The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified.

