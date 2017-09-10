2 injured in early Saturday morning south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Richmond’s Southside.

Police say they got a call after midnight Saturday morning complaining about a loud party in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital and they are expected to recover.

Officials are still investigating the case and have not yet released information about a suspect.

