You’re not afraid of clowns are you? At the Box Office for 9-8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “It” is based on the Stephen King thriller about kids disappearing from a small town in Maine.

The kids, who fear they might be the next victims after one of their siblings disappears, face down the clown named Pennywise, who seems to be behind it. That leads them to an even bigger and darker menace.

From the director of “Mama” and starring “Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard, “It” is rated R.

“Home Again” finds a woman played Reese Whitherspoon who has just separated from her husband. She moves back home to Los Angeles with her daughters and ends up taking in three aspiring filmmakers who need a place to stay. Since this is a romantic comedy, love blooms with one of the much younger men. Everything gets turned upside down when her husband shows back up. The comedy, co-starring Lake Bell, is rated PG13.

On DVD and streaming this week, you can check out one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year. “Get Out” stars Daniel Kaluuya as a young man who is headed to the country to meet the family of his girlfriend, played By Allison Williams. After arriving at the estate, he realizes something is not quite right. He has no idea just how much danger he’s really in as he gets to know the parents played by Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford.

Writer and Director Jordan Peele has created a very clever and topical psychological thriller that’s scarier than most of the horror movies out there. Its definitely worth a look this weekend.

“It” is expected to win the box office this weekend. It could make around 70 million dollars. We will check those box office numbers for you Monday morning on “Good Morning Richmond.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.