VIDEO: Webcams show Hurricane Irma in real time

TAMPA, Fla. (WATE) — Hurricane Irma is set to hit Florida. Watch live webcams as residents brace themselves for the storm.

Key West

Typically Mallory Square in Key West, Florida is known for its sunset crowds and boat traffic, but in the prelude to Hurricane Irma it looks like a ghost town.

Marathon

Marathon, Florida is in the middle of the Florida Keys.

Orlando

This is a live feed of downtown Orlando.

