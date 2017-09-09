Tickets on sale for Roanoke Amtrak

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in 40 years, passengers can buy tickets for Amtrak service to and from Roanoke.

The service is supposed to roll out on October 31, but customers can now reserve seats online.

There will be a single Northeast Regional Train that starts in Roanoke and goes up the northeast corridor. It will return to Roanoke at around 10:00 P.M.

Coach tickets for a round trip from Roanoke to Washington are $72.

