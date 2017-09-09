Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting; 1 other hurt

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are saying that two people were shot and injured during an altercation Saturday night in Richmond. One of the victims is now fighting for his life.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of 5th Avenue at about 10:20 p.m.

Police said that a man and juvenile female were shot and that the man appears to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

