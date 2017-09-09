Update: Man shot in Richmond’s northside dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said in a news conference Tuesday morning that the man shot during an altercation on Saturday in Richmond has died.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was also shot during the altercation but she is expected to recover.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of 5th Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. Police quickly located the girl on a porch of a residence on 5th Avenue and the man, expected to be in his 50’s, around the corner on Pollock Street.

The victims are not related and, at this time, detectives have not linked this incident to any other shootings in the city.

