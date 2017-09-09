Chesterfield police investigate early morning hotel shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at a hotel.

Police said the shooting happened at the Sleep Inn hotel located in the 2300 block of Willis Road at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

