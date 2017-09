RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Union Panthers will play their 2017 home opener Saturday at Hovey Field. Union kicks off against Newberry (SC) College at 4:00 PM. The Panthers are 0-1 after a season-opening loss at LIU-Post.

The Virginia State Trojans will play CIAA for Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte. The Trojans are 1-0 after a 14-7 upset victory of Norfolk State and former VSU Head Coach Latrell Scott.