Virginia State Police warns of phone scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are warning residents after receiving reports of a phone scam.

Police says victims are receiving calls from a 708 area code. The caller claims to be from Virginia State Police and threatens to arrest the victim unless they pay a certain amount of money.

If you receive a phone call like that, VSP advise you to hang up. The callers can be aggressive, even calling repeatedly.

Also, never give out your personal information to an unknown caller.

Police will never call you to try to collect fines.

