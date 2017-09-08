Veggie thief on the loose in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A veggie thief is on the loose in the City of Petersburg.

The owners of an urban farm say someone has been sneaking into their garden for weeks. Only recently were they caught on camera.

When the organizers put up a fence surrounding their garden, they did so to keep the deer out; they never imagined they would also have to keep a thief out.

“He’s wreaking havoc on us,” said Mike Jackson, the President of Think Then Choose Wisely Urban Farm.

Garden organizers received donations and grants to plant the garden as a way to offer healthy food options to city residents and to teach students about making healthy choices.

“This will give the children a chance to learn work habits, as well as character skills and team work,” Jackson explained.

But for the past month, an unknown male suspect has been breaking into the garden and taking what is not his.

“Brings a cooler in here and collects all types of crops, destroying the crops and destroying the branches and the growth,” Jackson said.

Jackson, a former Marine, said he will give food to anyone in need; there is just no need to steal it.

“He has destroyed the eggplant crops and the peppers just literally tossed them throughout the garden and fills up his cooler and comes on and on,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the theft hurts the kids more than anyone.

“It is really heartbreaking because it is the children who plant the seed, put the plants in the ground,” Jackson said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Petersburg Police Department.

If you are interested in helping to donate supplies to the urban garden, you can click here.

