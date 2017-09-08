Va. Board of Elections considering abandoning touchscreen voting machines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Board of Elections is holding a meeting Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss whether or not to continue using touchscreen voting machines.

There seems to be concern that the machines may be vulnerable to outside hacking.

The meeting is being held in the Patrick Henry Building’s East Reading Room, located at 1111 East Broad Street in Richmond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

