The Beach Boys coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Beach Boys are coming to the Altria Theater on Sunday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for “The Beach Boys: 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour” go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 15 at the Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices. Ticket prices are $57 to $97 plus applicable fees.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin'” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

For more information, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.