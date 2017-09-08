Sitter & Barfoot provides care to Virginia’s veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many veterans lose their ability to live independently as they get older.

William Wood is one such veteran, with a unique nickname.

“Here comes trouble, that’s what they call me, Trouble,” Wood said.

But the real trouble is his diverticulitis, which causes him digestive complications.

Wood says if he didn’t live at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond, life would be way more challenging.

“I would still be in Chase City, living by myself … most of the time in fear,” Wood said.

Sitter & Barfoot takes away that fear.

The center provides skilled, long term nursing care and it’s only available to veterans.

8News spoke with Robyn Jennings, a Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center administrator.

“We focus strictly on the veteran and that population, so it’s a place where they can go and have a lot of their comrades around,” Jennings said.

But with Virginia having one of the largest veteran populations in the country, the group is considering adding new facilities to meet all the demand.

“I see Virginia probably adding even additional facilities in the future to provide the care that our veterans need,” Jennings said.

Wood joined the Navy two weeks after graduating high school, serving in Cuba on the USS Hammerberg in the early 1950s.

Now, six decades later, once again in a military environment, he says he’s living in peace.

“I thank the Lord that he gave me the opportunity to come here and spend my last days because I love it here,” Wood said.

This month marks ten years since Sitter & Barfoot opened.

In addition to the Richmond facility, there is also one in Roanoke, and they have plans to build two more care facilities in the Commonwealth by 2020.

