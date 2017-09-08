RACC lowering adoption fees to clear room for Florida animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal Care and Control staff, working with Best Friends Animal Society, are on their way to provide assistance to Jacksonville Animal Care & Control Protective Services as Hurricane Irma looms.

The anticipated storm has already forced Jacksonville to close their shelter, and they already have 100 animals more than their facility’s capacity.

The RACC will transfer ten dogs that are currently available for adoption to give them cage space to fill with displaced pets from the forthcoming hurricane.

The RACC Foundation is supporting the cost of the trip and all medical care needed by the animals taken into custody.

In order to make more space at the Richmond facility, the organization is reducing adoption fees from $100 to $10 in honor of the ten pets that they are taking in.

On our way to Florida to rescue animals in the path of Irma. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/1GPmTSTk14 — RVAAnimalCareControl (@RACC_Shelter) September 8, 2017

