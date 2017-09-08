‘Paint for Good’ holding several events to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Paint for Good will be holding several events in the coming weeks to raise funds for the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The organization, founded in 2015 by Lynn Black and Sarah Drum, aims to raise money for charities and to “share the gift of art.”

Paint for Good hopes to raise $2,000 for the American Red Cross.

But if painting is not your thing, Paint for Good says you can still stop by any of the events and make a donation. They plan on painting the “Yellow Flower” for hope at the first two events and fall pumpkins at the third event.

The first event will be on Sept. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lammar and Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn, located at 3047 Lauderdale Dr. in the Lauderdale Shopping Center. The cost is $25 per canvass, with wine provided and a limit of 20 people.

The second fundraiser is on Sept. 19 at Castleburg Brewery, located at 1626 Ownby LN, Richmond, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per canvas and a limit of 20 people.

The third fundraiser will again be at Castleburg Brewery, sponsored by Ameriprise Financial Ben Page, on Oct. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Painting will be free and a limit of 20 people to paint.

You can reserve a spot to any of the events on their website and pay at the door. You are asked to please bring a check made payable to the American Red Cross.

For more information on Paint for Good and all of their painting events, visit here.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.