New jump rope stations are Positively Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Georgia Woody made a new pal on a city street today, and their friendship formed over some fancy footwork.

The girls are testing out a new jump rope station in front of the Main Richmond Library downtown.

“Fun,” Georgia exclaims, taking a break from swinging the rope.

The station outside the library is one of five installed across the city by Sports Backers. There are four around the Jackson Ward area and one in The Fan. They are near bus stops and other places where people of all ages can get moving for minutes or more.

“We wanted to catch high traffic areas that are destinations for people,” says Ruth Morrison, the Sports Backers Chief Innovation Officer. “The jump rope comes right out of the base, there are two handles on it so you can use it either alone to jump or with a friend.”

Morrison explains a grant from the nonprofit KaBOOM! made the project possible. The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) da Vinci Center designed the jump rope stations.

“I liked it,” Evie Woody, Georgia’s sister, commented after she had her turn with the rope.

The stations are part of a greater mission by Sports Backers to rethink neighborhoods and the purpose of city streets. There is also a focus on individual joys too.

“We want one kid to smile because they got to this station, we want one family to have had a great interaction together because they jumped together while they were running errands that day,” explains Morrison.

Sports Backers is planning an official launch with Mayor Levar Stoney. Stay with 8News for updates.

