‘I want him home’: Richmond family’s son rode out Hurricane Irma on U.S. Virgin Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond couple is desperate to make contact with their son who lives in St. John, an island ravaged by Hurricane Irma around Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce and Helen Langhorn said they haven’t heard from their son Davis in more than 24 hours since the storm hit.

“Cell phones, cell towers need electricity, everything’s dead,” Bruce Langhorn said.

Davis moved to St. John in November 2016 for a job opportunity in the food business. He also married his wife, Valerie, on the smallest U.S. Virgin Island.

His mother, Helen Langhorn, said she keeps a phone by her side, waiting to hear her son is okay. Not being able to reach him on his birthday devastated her.

“It’s sad,” she said. “It’s the first time in 39 years I haven’t been able to talk to him on his birthday.”

Davis and his wife joined a group of 18 other people to find shelter in a storm-ready condo. Still, both of his parents remain worried about his well-being.

“I want him home, and we want him safe,” the Langhorns said.

St. John sits at about nine miles wide. It can be accessed only by boat, but Hurricane Irma did away with most of those.

The Langhorns said they’re hoping more people provide relief to tiny islands when disaster strikes because they are also U.S. territories.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.