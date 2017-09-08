Florida couple’s evacuation plan lands them in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is serving as a safe haven for people fleeing from the Hurricane Irma’s path.

Last night, several families from Florida spent the night at a Chesterfield County hotel. Among them was a couple from Miami, who told 8News this is the first time in 20 years they’ve let a threatening hurricane scare them from their home.

“We’ve stayed pretty much every other storm, but this one is kind of scary,” Pilar Baugh said. “It’s bigger than everything we’ve seen.”

Pilar and Lionel Baugh said they were on the fence about whether to leave their Miami Condominium when they got a little nudge.

“Suddenly our building, which is right on the water, told us that they were going to shut down electricity and water and air conditioning on Thursday, and we just looked at each other and said we’re history,” Lionel Baugh explained.

The couple put their valuables in a bathroom, packed a bag and hit the road. They planned to ride out the storm in Jacksonville.

“With the storm’s path taking the entire peninsula, we decided to keep going north,” L. Baugh added. “We considered Atlanta, but the hotels were full already so we decided to make it to Connecticut where we have family.”

And that’s how they ended up in Chesterfield County. A place to lay their heads in the midst of what has become a lengthy journey.

“We have the full gamut of possibilities ranging from virtually nothing happening all the way to total catastrophe where we lose our business and come back to a gutted apartment and this kind of stuff,” L. Baugh said.

The Baugh’s left Friday morning for Connecticut. They don’t know when they’ll be able to return to Florida, or what will be waiting for them when they do.

