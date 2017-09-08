Fire crews investigating ‘suspicious white substance’ at RTD building in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Fire officials are currently investigating after a suspicious white substance was found outside of the Richmond Times Dispatch production facility.

This is where the publication prints its newspapers.

Fire officials say they were called in response to a suspicious white substance that was found on the outside of the building.

Hanover Fire crews are securing the area and investigating.

The RTD’s production facility is located at 8460 Times Dispatch Boulevard in Mechanicsville.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

