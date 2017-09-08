Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes in N.C., four fatalities confirmed

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in North Carolina are at the scene of a downed helicopter, 8News affiliate WAVY has confirmed.

Authorities in Perquimans County sheriff’s office said the helicopter went down around 11:45 a.m. in the rural area in Eastern North Carolina, not far from Elizabeth City.

WRIC sister station WNCN in Raleigh confirmed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol that it was a Duke Life Flight helicopter that crashed and that there are four confirmed fatalities.

Officers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are establishing a perimeter. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the site.

The Highway Patrol said the helicopter went down in an area near the Gates County line.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

