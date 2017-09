COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Colonial Heights near the intersection of MacArthur and Hamilton Avenues.

Police have not released any other information on the investigation at this point in time. 8News reporter Parker Slaybaugh is heading to the scene.

Stay with 8News on this developing story.

BREAKING: Death investigation underway in Colonial Heights on MacArthur Ave. Working to learn more. — Parker Slaybaugh (@Parker8News) September 8, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.