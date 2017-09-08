Beloved Henrico school bus driver dies on his bus on first day of school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A beloved school bus driver in Henrico County died doing what he loved.

Richard Hall passed away on his bus on the very first day of school.

Now, condolences are pouring in for the man students knew as ‘Mr. Hall.’

“He was everything you would want a decent human being to be and beyond that,” said his tearful fiancee Lina Price.

She explained what happened the afternoon Hall made his final trip.

He was parked outside of Holman Middle School loading children to go home when he collapsed. While someone called for help, students evacuated the bus in a single file line just as Mr. Hall had taught them.

“That’s the way he would have wanted it.” said Price, “I’m sure he was very proud of how they conducted themselves.”

“When you find a gem like Mr. Hall, there’s no replacing that. So he’s going to be dearly missed,” added Karen Caravaglia.

Mr. Hall drove her children for years.

Caravaglia’s eighth-grader still treasures a thank you note the bus driver gave him for being a safety patrol.

“What I think makes Mr. Hall different is that he made every kid feel important and special,” she added.

Mr. Hall drove for the district for 8 years. His fiancee explained just how much the students meant to Hall by recounting how he responded several years ago after tornados hit the area.

“We went out on that last day because he said I’ve got to check on my kids,” Price explained. “We went on his bus route and went through the neighborhoods to make sure that everybody was ok.”

Hall meant something special to many people. His family really had no idea until now.

“You realize how many other people thought he was great, it’s just about to knock Lina and I to our knees.” Hall’s mother, Ann Shelton, said. “It’s been such an honor to listen to what people have to say.”

Richard Hall’s family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the same place at 11 a.m. Saturday. A graveside service will be held at in Westhampton Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.