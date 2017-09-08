Alleged victim ‘felt that she needed to have sex’ with former L.C. Bird football standout

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRIC) — New details are emerging in the case of a former Chesterfield high school football standout’s sexual assault case.

N.C. State Freshman Isaiah Moore, who graduated from L.C. Bird High School in 2016, was one of three players suspended from the team after sexual assault allegations. Two others were dismissed from the team.

Court documents show that one of the alleged victims in the case said she had sex with Moore because “she felt that she needed to … due to how aggressive he was.” According to testimony recorded in the document, the victim said she believed Moore would “have sex with her anyway, so it would be best for her to go ahead and get it over with.”

Court documents show that the victim told police she and Moore met the night of the alleged incident and that she went with him to a party at Wolf Village Apartments on N.C. State’s campus.

She said that after arriving around midnight, Moore repeatedly attempted to have sexual contact with her despite verbal and physical refusals.

Later that same night, the alleged victim said she drank alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana, along with others at the party, before Moore again attempted to have sexual contact with her.

**WARNING: The contents of the following court documents may be considered graphic.

Check here to read the entire court document, including the alleged victim’s full testimony.

It is not clear at this time whether Moore has been charged in relation to the incident, but four others have been charged.

Freshmen Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were the two players who were dismissed from the team. They were charged with Second Degree Rape, Second Degree Sexual Offense and Sexual Battery.

Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas were the other two players suspended from the football team, according to the University. Collins and Lyas have since also been charged with Second Degree Rape, Second Degree Sexual Offense, Sexual Battery.

In a previous report, N.C. State Athletic Director Debbie Yow said:

“Two have been dismissed from the team and are no longer enrolled at NC State, and three others have received suspensions from competition, as well as other discipline. These actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault. We reserve the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

