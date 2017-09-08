Adopt a Furry Friend: Guacamole

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Guacamole.

Guacamole is an 8-year-old neutered beagle who was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from Goochland Animal Control.

When he arrived at the Richmond SPCA, Guacamole tested positive for heartworms. Their veterinary staff delivered him lifesaving heartworm treatment, and he’s now ready to wiggle his way into a lasting, loving home.

Although Guacamole was timid during 8News at 9 because of all the studio lights and noise, Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says he’s wonderfully sweet and social and that he should be spunkier in his future home.

For more information, visit the Richmond SPCA’s website here.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.