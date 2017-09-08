8th annual Southern Film Festival schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 8th annual southern festival is back in Richmond. The theme this year, Screening Southern Justice.

All of the films will include an introduction and post-screening commentary and discussion.

Take a look at the schedule below or click here for more information.

Friday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

My Cousin Vinny; feature comedy film about a Brooklyn lawyer trying a murder case in the Southern courtroom; special guests include Raynor Scheine, actor in the film and VCU alumnus, and Richmond attorney David Baugh

Saturday, September 9 at 3:00 p.m. at Virginia Historical Society

Loving; feature drama film about the interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving; special guests include historian Peter Wallenstein, Virginia Film Office director Andy Edmunds, and Amelia Zontini lead set costumer on the film

Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Virginia Historical Society

An Outrage; short documentary film about lynching in the South; special guests include the filmmakers Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren, and Kimberly Wilson (descendant of John Mitchell, Jr. and featured in the film)

