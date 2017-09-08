1 woman dead, 2 others injured in Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and two others injured Thursday afternoon in Amelia County.

The incident happened Thursday at 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 609 and 636.

Police said the collision happened when a 2009 Honda was traveling east on Route 636 and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. As a result, the vehicle pulled into the path of a 2016 Toyota van traveling south on Route 609. The van was unable to avoid the Honda and struck it in the side.

Police said the woman driving the Honda was flown by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center where she died later Thursday. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The van’s driver, a 69-year-old man from Pennsylvania and his wife were both transported to Swift Creek Emergency Center in Chesterfield County for treatment of minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

State police are in the process of notifying the next of kin of the deceased. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

