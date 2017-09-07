Woman hit by pickup truck on Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was hit by a pickup truck Thursday morning at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, according to police.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital with what are being called “significant injuries.”

Officers responded to the Oceanfront beach just after 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found a four-door civilian pickup hit the woman as she was sitting in a beach chair.

Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce says the person driving the truck is an individual contractor who works with different event organizers, and was on the beach picking up equipment from a recent event.

Pierce spoke with reporters Thursday afternoon around two hours after the incident. The contractor was attempting to make a u-turn when the incident happened, according to Pierce.

There is no information on potential charges at this time. Pierce says the contractor was authorized to be in a vehicle on the beach.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.