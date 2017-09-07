Still dealing with Harvey aftermath, Red Cross in need of more volunteers ahead of Irma

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Irma comes on the heels of Harvey, the American Red Cross is redirecting personnel to respond to both emergencies and in need of more volunteers.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Harvey first made landfall in Texas. Red Cross volunteers were already on the ground before the storm hit, but now some of them are being diverted to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

“The need is going to be great,” said Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross. “We do have some volunteers in some of our trucks that are on the way back to Virginia, but fortunately we already do have a stong base that is here in the Commonwealth that are ready for the potential impact of Irma.”

With that comes the need for more volunteers. The Red Cross says it’s ramping up their training schedule for anyone willing to step in and help.

“We’re going to be doing rotating trainings in our offices across the state of Virginia, so if any of your viewers are interested in joining our team just know that the need is great,” McNamara said.

Red Cross is also building a game plan should Irma put Virginia in her crosshairs.

“We’re talking to them about shelter locations, what type of response we would need to have in the event this storm does impact Virginia, so we’re talking to our partners in state and local government to make sure everyone is on the same page.”

