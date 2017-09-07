School bus crashes in Chesterfield; police report no major injuries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are reporting a collision between a school bus and a car which happened Thursday morning in Ettrick.

Police said the incident happened at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Granger Street.

While some children reported aches and pains, police said no major injuries occurred from the wreck.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.