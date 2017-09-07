Richmond residents, city officials begin preparations for Hurricane Irma

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While the path of Hurricane Irma continues to change course, Central Virginians are preparing themselves in case the storm hits.

Max Hennessy, who lives in Shockoe Bottom, knows all too well that a heavy storm could mean bad news for his area.

“I remember there being a decent amount of flooding for just a hefty storm,” Hennessy recalled.

Officials from Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities said they are already working with other flood response units, getting ahead on tasks such as prepping equipment and monitoring storm water drains.

Public Information Manager Angela Fountain said residents can expect to see officials putting in extra work over the next few days leading up to the storm.

“We are cleaning inlets in areas that are prone to flooding,” Fountain explained. “To make sure if a lot of rain comes down in a short amount of time, it will drain very fast off of the streets.”

Shockoe Bottom became a pool in August 2004, when floodwater from Hurricane Gaston rushed the low-lying streets.

Residents who recall the fateful day said they are taking precautions with Hurricane Irma, even if it doesn’t hit.

Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities has an emergency management plan for anyone affected during a natural disaster.

