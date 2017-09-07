Richmond introduces mass notification system for emergency situations, weather warnings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is still a couple days away from seeing any impact from Hurricane Irma — but the city of Richmond is introducing a mass notification system that could help when severe weather hits.

The system is called “CodeRED” and it allows the city to quickly send out messages regarding emergency situations.

“Keeping our residents, visitors and businesses safe and informed at all times is important,” Mayor Levar Stoney said. “CodeRED is another tool the city is providing to help citizens stay safe and informed.”

Users can sign up for emergency alerts and weather warnings, and the notifications can be sent to a cell phones, landlines or email addresses. The CodeRED system also has the ability to use Geographical Information System (GIS) technology to target specific areas based on emergency situations.

“The CodeRED system will give residents, visitors and businesses the ability to add their own phone numbers directly into a database to receive emergency alerts,” Stoney said. “If your contact information is not in the database, you may not be able to receive alerts. No one should assume his or her phone number is automatically included.”

To sign up, visit the city of Richmond’s website, and click the CodeRED button at the top of the page to register. Residents, visitors and people who work but do not live in Richmond are encouraged to register and download the free CodeRED Mobile Alert app.

