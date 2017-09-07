Richmond couple splits $1 million Mega Millions prize

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A couple from Richmond are splitting a $1 million dollar prize won in a recent lottery drawing.

Dana Nystrand and Matt Hazzard are splitting the prize after Hazzard texted Nystrand, asking her to pick the ticket up, along with a pizza back in July.

As a result, Nystrand bought five Mega Millions tickets for the July 21 drawing, one of which won the Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 18-31-36-50-74 and the Mega Ball number 10. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number.

When she realized they had won, Nystrand texted Hazzard, “I need to talk to you. I think we won a million dollars!”

The couple returned Thursday to the Corner Mart store located at 4027 West Broad Street where the ticket was purchased to claim their prize. The store received at $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Nystrand used Easy Pick to have the computer randomly select the numbers on the ticket. It was one of five tickets across the country to match the first five numbers in the drawing.

Hazzard, an attorney, said he intends to pay off his student loans, Nystrand, a marketing professional, said they may also take a vacation.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11. Drawings are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 18,492,204.

