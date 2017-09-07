Report: Suspect in 1975 sisters’ slaying to plead guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) – A published report says a man accused in the 1975 murders of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall plans to plead guilty to a crime that’s haunted the region for more than four decades.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. was scheduled to stand trial next Tuesday in the killings of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon.

Online court records indicate the trial has been “withdrawn” and a motion hearing is scheduled instead.

The Washington Post, citing multiple officials familiar with plea negotiations, reported Thursday that Welch plans to plead guilty. The Post didn’t identify the officials. The Associated Press wasn’t immediately able to confirm the report.

There was a jury hearing set in Bedford County Circuit Court for Welch on Sept. 12, according to 8News affiliate WJLA, but that will no longer take place. Instead, a motions hearing will be held in its place on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors and Welch’s attorneys declined to comment.

The 58-year-old told authorities in 2015 that he was with 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and her 10-year-old sister, Katherine, when they were abducted in March 1975, but he denies any role in their deaths. Welch was an 18-year-old carnival worker at the time of the sisters’ disappearance.

The girls have never been found.

For several years, authorities have been searching for the sisters’ remains on a mountain in Bedford County near the home of one of Welch’s relatives. Welch’s uncle, Richard Welch, was named a second “person of interest” in the case, but authorities have not announced any charges against him.

