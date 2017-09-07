Prince William County police search for missing, endangered man

PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.

Police say Michael Anthony King, 40, left his home in the 10500 block of Oronoco Lane in Manassas on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

King is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.

King is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

