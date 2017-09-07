Locals react to stuffed KKK figures hanging in Richmond park

Related Coverage Activist group leaves politically charged street art in Richmond’s Bryan Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disturbing display in Richmond’s Bryan Park caused police to shut it down on Thursday morning.

Someone hung clowns dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes from the branches of a tree.

The anonymous activist group ‘Indecline’ immediately took credit.

It says the KKK effigies were put up in protest of white nationalism.

“I don’t think it could be interpreted as good at any level,” says David Lamson-Keene, who runs through the park each morning. “I don’t know that I would want to send a message with KKK dolls dressed as clowns, ” he adds.

Tara Stuart was relieved she and her toddler came for a run after the display came down.

“I think I would have been very taken aback by it,” Stuart explained. “It’s shocking to see a bunch of bodies kind of hanging from a tree.”

Some people in the park didn’t feel comfortable talking about the hooded figures. They worried it would only stir the pot of hatred and bigotry that has been on display lately across the Commonwealth.

Nichole Link was riding her bike in the park. She sees no problem with the unusual art protest.

“I think it’s just some art that somebody put up to express those sentiments and I don’t think there’s anything necessarily wrong with it,” she says.

Richmond Police say they’re investigating but didn’t want to say if the anonymous activists could be charged with a crime.