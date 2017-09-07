Let’s Eat RVA: Meatballs at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s race weekend in Richmond, which means it’s chaos on the track and in the kitchen.

Richmond Raceway’s head chef, Ellen Edenfield, and her crew are tasked every year to come up with something that is as hot as the racing in Richmond.

If you are lucky enough to be in the Torque Club or a VIP guest, you get to try different foods.

The build your own meatballs is on the menu this year because, in Italy, meatballs on the table means you are part of the family.

“That’s kind of been what we’re working on. Our angle is we want the families to be here, we want you to bring your kids, we want you to bring, you know, your brother, your sisters and everything, because it’s an experience to actually see races,” Edenfield said. “You tend to become family because it’s always the same people that end up coming back over and over again and you have the same seats and it’s like a family.”

Coming up tonight on 8News at 5:30 p.m., Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine, and Matt DiNardo meet with Chef Ellen. They go through the process of making these meatballs and, of course, taste testing them.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.