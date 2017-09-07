Independent review of former city auditor cost Richmond taxpayers more than $25,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We no know how much money taxpayers spent on an independent review of Richmond’s former city auditor.

8News has obtained the receipts showing it cost Richmond City Council more than $25,000 to hire independent human resources contractor, Karen Michael PLC, to do a review of Umesh Dalal’s job performance.

Dalal resigned in July amid allegations that he bullied city employees but was given a severance package of nearly $400,000.

