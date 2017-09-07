Emergency officials push residents’ emergency response training

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency responders were able to save the lives of thousands after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas but many community members played a vital role in keeping people alive until they could be rescued. We asked officials what would happen if a disaster hit Central Virginia?

“We don’t want folks just going out and helping, they might get hurt themselves, become a victim themselves,” said Sherri Laffoon.

Laffoon heads training for Chesterfield’s Community Emergency Response Team or CERT. The training teaches everyday citizens about what to do in the case of a disaster and how to keep their family and neighbors safe until help arrives.

“If we have a big disaster it could take up to 72 hours for our first responders to get to people in their neighborhoods so we want them to be able to go out and take care of each other first,” said Laffoon.

Course graduates get an emergency response kit filled with essential items like a first aid kit, flash light, and tools.

“We 100% encourage anyone. The courses, they’re free, they’re available,” said Emily Ashley, Chesterfield’s emergency management coordinator. Ashley says the training is a tremendous help to first responders.

“These trainings, they’re invaluable, it really promotes our mission which is whole community preparedness,” said Ashley.

She says the more people that are trained; the faster they can help others that are in need.

“The more that we can get people to be aware and invested in the community, the quicker we’ll be able to respond,” said Ashley.

Chesterfield’s next CERT class is currently at capacity but the county will be offering more classes in the future. For more information, you can contact Laffoon at CERT@chesterfield.gov

Henrico County currently has openings. For more information visit http://henrico.us/services/henrico-cert/

Hanover County also has openings. For more information you can email HanoverCoCERT@gmail.com

