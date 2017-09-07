Cookies for Kids’ Cancer RVA to hold city-wide bake sale on Sept. 9

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cookies for Kids’ Cancer will have more than 20 bake sale location across Richmond on Saturday to support pediatric cancer research.

This year’s sales are organized by Chesterfield’s Amber van der Meer. Several years ago, her son was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. After three pediatric cancer trials, he is now doing well and is about to begin 7th grade.

“We are thrilled for the continued support we have received to make this city-wide event possible,” said van der Meer. “Funding pediatric cancer research means hope for so many children and families and every little bit makes a difference. We hope Richmonders will come out to support our bake sales and merchants again this year.”

The Richmond metro area bake sales will be powered by the donation of 20,000 gourmet cookies from Jacqueline’s Gourmet Cookies in Salem, Mass.

To date, the national Cookies for Kids’ Cancer organization has granted $12.5 million dollars, funding 91 childhood cancer research grants, including 37 that are now treatments available for children battling cancer today.

For bake sale locations and more information, visit here.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.