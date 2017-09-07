Activist group leaves politically charged street art in Richmond’s Bryan Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An anonymous group calling themselves Indecline just posted pictures of a new piece of politically charged street art in Richmond’s Joseph Bryan Park.

The group appears to have created it overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The installation shows eight figures dressed in clown costumes concealed by Ku Klux Klan robes hanging by the necks from a tree. Around the neck of one of the figures is a placard which reads “If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler” — Indecline.”

This is the same group who during the 2016 Presidential election created naked statues of Donald Trump which showed up in cities throughout the country.

The group said in a press release that they have been planning the act, which some may call vandalism, since Spring of 2016.

The location of the installation was selected, according to the press release, because of Richmond’s history of having been the capital of the Confederacy, and Bryan Park having been the location of Gabriel Prosser’s slave rebellion in 1800.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

