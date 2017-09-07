60 residents to become citizens in Chesterfield County naturalization ceremony

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Up to 60 people will become U.S. citizens at an upcoming Naturalization Ceremony in Chesterfield County this month.

The ceremony will take place at Henricus Historical Park Thursday, September 14.

USCIS Officer Lori Jackson will administer the Oath of Allegiance and the Honorable United States Magistrate Judge Roderick C. Young will lead the new citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance and provide congratulatory remarks. The Elizabeth Davis Middle School Choir will sing the National Anthem and the Richmond Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will also be present during the ceremony.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Henricus will also welcome any citizens who were previously naturalized at the park, and their families to join in the celebration with all-day free admission to the historic site.

Henricus Historical Park is located at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester, Virginia 23836.

