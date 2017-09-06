Virginia Blood Services makes extra push for donations ahead of Irma

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Blood Services is making an extra push for donations this week.

It sent blood to Houston to help meet needs following Harvey, but now the local supply is low as the Commonwealth braces for potential Irma impacts.

“Typically we like to send product out to hospitals to ensure that they have the inventory they need in case something does happen and our courier service isn’t able to get to them,” spokesperson Michelle Westbay explains how Virginia Blood Services prepares ahead of possible severe weather.

Right now Virginia Blood Services especially needs to boost the platelets supply along with O+ and O- blood types.

Follow this link to find a blood drive or donor center where you live.

