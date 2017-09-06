RPD looking for suspect in Labor Day motor vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help identifying an individual who they believe is responsible for a motor vehicle theft that occurred in the city’s southside on Labor Day.

At approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 4, officers responded to the 5300 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated he left the vehicle running while he went into the store. The vehicle was recovered shortly after.

The suspect is described as a black female with a dark complexion. She was seen wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a white t-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity to call Second Precinct Detective C. Baldwin at (804) 646-8184 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.