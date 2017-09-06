Richmond Public Schools receive over $7M in federal funding for Head Start programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced Wednesday that Richmond City Public Schools received more than $7 million in federal grant funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“I am very excited to see these monies come into Richmond to help our youngest residents,” said Congressman McEachin. “Just last month I toured a Head Start facility in the district, and I was excited to see the opportunities this program provides. Studies show that early childhood education is critical to academic success. This grant will assist many Richmond children to be in the best position possible when they enter kindergarten.”

Several additional grants were recently awarded to help Virginians via the following state agencies and programs:

Virginia Department of Health was awarded funds to promote prophylactic services for gay and transgender men

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was awarded funds to advance conformance with voluntary national food regulatory standards

Congressman McEachin said of both these financial awards, “I am happy to see funding come into the state to help Virginians and to make their lives safer and healthier.”

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.