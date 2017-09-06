Police seek suspect accused of robbing Glen Allen bank

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Glen Allen bank this week.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, police were called to the Walls Fargo located in the 10100 block of Staples Mill Road for a reported robbery. It was reported that a black male suspected approached the victim and presented a note. The victim complied and fled the business. No weapon was displayed, according to police.

The suspect is described as 6 foot, 200-pound black male between 40-50 years old. He was wearing a green baseball cap with a blue brim, black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

